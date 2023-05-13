Adam Schneider was lost for words after Lavington's 11-point win over North Albury on Saturday.
In an error-strewn game which will not be remembered even by those who played in it, the Panthers limped home by 7.14 (56) to 5.15 (45) at Lavington Sports Ground.
Jack Driscoll kicked two goals for Lavington and Josh Minogue did likewise for the Hoppers, although both players should have troubled the scorers more.
"I don't really know how to sum that game up," Schneider said.
"It was very ugly, scrappy and both teams didn't take their chances.
"There were periods when we controlled the ball for 20-30 minutes of the quarter but, again, we couldn't put a team away and they probably did the same.
"It definitely won't be one for the highlights reel.
"I'll decide after I watch it back but I might completely throw that one out.
"We've got the bye next week and Wang Mapgies after that, which will be a massive game.
"I'll review it and you always find some learnings."
Minogue booted the first of the game as the Hoppers controlled proceedings early with some neat kick-mark football.
But it proved to be the only goal of the quarter as mistakes seeped into both sides' play; Lavington coughing up opportunities and the Hoppers failing to take them.
It took a 50m penalty for the Panthers to register their first goal through Driscoll and Tim Hanna was then the beneficiary of a free-kick for holding the jumper.
North Albury, who only managed two points in the second term, didn't help themselves at times, no more so than when a kamikaze kick across their defensive 50 gifted Tom Hargreave a goal on the stroke of half-time.
There was marginally more fluidity about the third quarter, the Hoppers enjoying a good spell but again failing to make it count on the scoreboard while Lavington's 5.2 was the best return either side managed all day.
North Albury set up camp in their forward half after the final break but for all their good work in the midfield to set up entries inside 50, more wayward goal-kicking let them down badly.
"It was disappointing," coach Tim Broomhead admitted.
"I reckon 85 percent of the game in the last quarter would have been in our front half but we couldn't convert.
"We missed too many easy shots, it's as simple as that.
"The things we focused on, we did well, we dropped off for a 10-minute patch in the second quarter and they got on top of us but after half-time we responded really well.
"I was really proud of the effort, we simply missed too many opportunities."
Conor Willis had an outstanding debut for Lavington and Hanna dominated in the ruck while Driscoll always looked dangerous in the forward line.
