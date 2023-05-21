Charlotte Laird struck in the 87th minute to hand Albury Hotspurs a 1-0 win over Albury United at Kelly Park.
The third meeting between last season's grand finalists was the closest of all, to the huge credit of a United side missing Allanah Seary, Molly Goldsworthy, Caity Tatchell and Lauren Easton.
A game of few chances looked destined for a draw until Jess Thomas dispossessed Jenna Ruhbaum and teed up Laird, who showed a cool head and great technique to pick out the bottom left-hand corner.
"It was magnificent and that's her bread and butter," Hotspurs coach Brad Howard said.
"Beating the keeper on the far post like that is the sign of a quality player.
"The tenacity and leadership of Jess Thomas to get that ball to her in the first place, so close towards the end when energy is sapped, the willingness to win especially after last week, took over in the second half."
This was the perfect tonic for Spurs after suffering their first defeat of the season to Cobram seven days earlier but harsh on a young United side who fought hard.
Indeed, the Greens had the better of the first half and twice went close through Jayne Singleton before Zoie Dalitz saw her deflected shot saved.
The tide turned after half-time and Thomas met Rylee Steele's cross with a thumping header which rattled the crossbar.
Laird and Thomas had free-kicks which whistled over and Sian van Gastel headed wide as the leaders began to turn the screw.
United defended doggedly, though, until Laird's moment of class.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.