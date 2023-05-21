The Border Mail
Albury United 0 Albury Hotspurs 1: Charlotte Laird scores a late winner at Kelly Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 21 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:20pm
Charlotte Laird tussles with Albury United's Tahleah Pettit-Howard during a hard-fought clash between last season's grand finalists at Kelly Park. Picture by James Wiltshire
Charlotte Laird tussles with Albury United's Tahleah Pettit-Howard during a hard-fought clash between last season's grand finalists at Kelly Park. Picture by James Wiltshire

Charlotte Laird struck in the 87th minute to hand Albury Hotspurs a 1-0 win over Albury United at Kelly Park.

