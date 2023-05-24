Mia Lavis will make her international netball debut in the Caribbean later this year.
The 17-year-old, from Howlong, has been named in the Australian team which will compete in FAST5 netball at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago.
Lavis is one of 10 players selected to take on England, South Africa, Botswana, Canada, Scotland and St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from August 8-10.
It's the first time netball has been part of the Commonwealth Youth Games.
"It was disbelief and excitement when I found out," Lavis said.
"This past year has been a whirlwind and honestly, I couldn't be more excited or grateful for the opportunity.
"I'm still pinching myself.
"I can't believe it - this is literally a dream come true for me.
"Playing for Victoria was amazing, getting the nationals opportunity and now this, it really does top it off.
"To be honest, I'm still in shock."
Lavis, who was part of the Ovens and Murray 17/U side which beat the Goulburn Valley last weekend at the Albury Sportsground, will train with the national squad in early July before joining up with her FAST5 team-mates for a dedicated training camp later that month.
"Since I was five years old, when I first started netball, it's always been my dream to play for Australia," Lavis said.
"This is the first time netball is at the Comm Youth Games, so everything's falling into place and it's honestly surreal.
"Even though you dream of it, for it to actually happen and become real, I'm still in disbelief.
"I can't wait to pull on the green and gold dress."
