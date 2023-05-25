The Border Mail
Charles Ledger: How Alastair Clarkson helped in my battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome

By Steve Tervet
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
Charles Ledger was flown to Melbourne and spent three weeks in hospital, where a visit from Alastair Clarkson was a major step on his road to recovery. Picture by James Wiltshire
When Charles Ledger's head hit the pillow on December 1, 2022, he had no warning of the storm which was about to hit.

Sports Journalist

Local News

