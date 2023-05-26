The Border Mail
The Voice isn't apartheid or a veto over parliament - this misinformation is damaging

By Dominic O'Sullivan
May 27 2023 - 8:00am
WE'VE heard many different arguments for and against the Voice to Parliament in the lead-up to this year's referendum. This has included some media and politicians drawing comparisons between the Voice and South Africa's apartheid regime.

