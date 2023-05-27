A WEEK after being held goalless against Billabong Crows, Murray Magpies have been held scoreless at home against BB Saints.
The Saints were ruthless against the Magpies at Urana Road Oval, running out the game with gusto to record a big 29.20 (194) to 0.0 (0) win.
It comes a week after the Magpies were held to 0.3 (3) in a 124-point loss at Oaklands.
"The message after the game was we learn from it," Magpies coach Brett Argus said.
"We can't look to blame other people. We need to take responsibility ourselves because that's the only way we can get better."
Argus said the side was without 12 first-choice players last week and nine this week due to injury, primarily, and some unavailability.
The club had also lost 15 players over the off-season, and had taken a while to get the numbers and team together.
But in early rounds there was a surplus of numbers, a list of 10 players on the reserves bench, but then injuries hit.
"We're confident and we're hoping second time around we're going to be a lot better for the run," he said.
Argus was buoyed by the third quarter when the Magpies put the brakes on the rampant Saints.
"It shows that when we do put in effort, which we let ourselves down with today, but when we do put in effort we can put in a pretty decent performance," he said.
The visitors spread the scoring around, with 12 individual goal-kickers after coach Peter Cook threw the magnets around late in the game.
Key forward Keith Tallent led the tally with five while Mason Hamilton booted four.
Defender Darcy I'Anson got up the ground for his first goal of the year in the last quarter, his teammates getting around him, before the veteran added a second for good measure.
The Magpies struggled to get past half-forward all day. An intercept mark from Magpies' Camden Kotzur just backwards of centre gave the home side a late chance to score, but Kotzur was devoid of options and couldn't connect with a target.
Meanwhile, the Saints kept pushing with Deklan Yates (two goals) remaining busy in the forward line to the end and prime movers Joel Felmingham and Ronald Boulton continually driving the ball into attack.
The win was only the second for Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock this year, who have been competitive in every match except Holbook, and elevates them to eighth while Magpies sit last with a percentage of just 17.
