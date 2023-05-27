The Border Mail
BB Saints have added to Murray Magpies' woes by holding the cellar dweller to no score

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 27 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 7:23pm
Key forward Keith Tallent, left, led the goalkicking for the Saints with five. Pictures by James Wiltshire
A WEEK after being held goalless against Billabong Crows, Murray Magpies have been held scoreless at home against BB Saints.

