The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

Corryong's Evan Nicholas gearing up for his 300th match

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:05am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evan Nicholas in 2006 (left) and in 2020 (right) has been playing seniors for Corroyong for the past 21-years.
Evan Nicholas in 2006 (left) and in 2020 (right) has been playing seniors for Corroyong for the past 21-years.

If Corryong's Evan Nicholas doesn't boast the most impressive football resume of his era in the Upper Murray league, he is certainly on the podium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.