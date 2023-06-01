The Border Mail
Callum Turner reflects on his career at Kiewa-Sandy Creek

By Steve Tervet
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
Kiewa-Sandy Creek vice-captain Callum Turner will be hoping to celebrate his first Tallangatta & District League premiership as Albert and Vance's dad when September rolls around. Picture by Mark Jesser
Anyone searching for the secret behind Kiewa-Sandy Creek's longevity as a powerhouse of the Tallangatta & District League could do worse than speak to Callum Turner.

