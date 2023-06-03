LOCKHART has taken its biggest scalp yet as last year's wooden-spooner continues its rapid improvement under new coach Tom Keogh.
Lockhart travelled to Jindera and led at every change, pulling away in the third and last quarters to post an impressive 13.14 (92) to 6.9 (45) win.
Jindera were without injured full-forward Trent Castles while centre-half back Will McGrath was another missing from the Bulldogs' line-up that triumphed over Henty last week.
The margin was only 11 points at half-time, but the Demons - who were winless in 2022 - kicked the first three of the third to take control.
Half-back Angus Grigg, a star all day, started the scoreboard run with two bounces into the forward 50 and a nice finish from about 25m on an angle.
The coach's brother, Will Keogh, a new addition to the Demons this year, snaffled the next from an open-play scramble at the top of the goal square before kicking the third with a set shot and goal.
Despite Jindera throwing everything at the visitors, with Bulldog Lachie Dight leading the charge, the Demons were unfazed.
Nathan Chamings soccered a goal to give Jindera hope but when coach Keogh, who crossed from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the off-season, banged a major from 50m the visitors were able to take a 29-point lead into the final quarter.
"We've been playing pretty good footy for a few weeks, even though we got beaten by 10 goals to Holbrook we felt like we were playing a pretty good brand of footy," Keogh said.
"We were pretty inaccurate today in the first half and after that it all sort of clicked together.
"At half-time I just said we're doing a lot right, we just need to be more accurate. Be wary of their run-on, and just weather the storm.
"We literally switched on from the outset of the third quarter, three or four in a row, and that put us in great stead."
In addition to Griggs, midfielder Luke Argus was everywhere for the Demons while young ruckman Daniel Coates was clean and tough as he shouldered the tap duties solo.
Keogh jnr finished with a bag and was a livewire all day while James McDermott did it at both ends, drifting forward for some late points after some earlier intercepts.
In addition to Dight, Alexander Rowe and skipper Ryan Speed battled hard for the Bulldogs while Josh Lloyd's leap and pack mark in the last quarter, and subsequent conversion, was a highlight.
Keogh said the club - which had added a handful of new faces including centre-half forward Hunter Lloyd, Zach Williams, the two Keoghs as well as former coach Jake Phillips after a year off - was feeling positive after a tough 2022.
"They're all so young. It's exciting. That was our best win for sure. I think the club is going in the right direction after last year."
The Demons coach said the omissions of Castles and McGrath had helped.
"That was a big let off for us. It allowed Hunter Lloyd to stay forward for us."
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said Castles was expected to return after next week's bye.
