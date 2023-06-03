The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Thurgoona send Mitta United crashing back down to earth with upset victory

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 3 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitta United's Jett Smith came out second best in this clash with Thurgoona's Mat Howard. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Mitta United's Jett Smith came out second best in this clash with Thurgoona's Mat Howard. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Thurgoona has ruthlessly exposed finals aspirant Mitta United's lack of depth after scoring an upset 28 point victory at Thurgoona on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.