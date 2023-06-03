Wangaratta Rovers are in the mix to win their first premiership for almost 30 years - regardless of what people outside the club think.
That was the message from coach Sam Murray after the Hawks knocked Steve Johnson's Yarrawonga off the top of the Ovens and Murray with a barnstorming finish to Saturday's clash of the round at W. J. Findlay Oval.
Rovers added the scalp of the Pigeons to their round one defeat of 2022 grand final winners and arch-rivals Wangaratta, a week after becoming the first side to beat Wodonga.
"I don't look too much in the media, I don't read a lot of it, but Wendy (Lester), our president, reports on a lot of it," Murray said.
"When no-one tipped us against Wodonga and three tipped us this week, that's just the game.
"There's a lot that happens outside of it that is always going to be for the benefit of the viewer and the consumer.
"We don't need to send statements, we don't need to prove anything, we're sitting 5-2 and have taken down the top sides again and again.
"It's great to get reward for effort and all of this stuff is great but we want to be there in finals and you need to win to play finals footy.
"That's what we're doing."
The O and M is wide open after eight rounds with Rovers one of four sides just a win behind leaders Albury.
So after their last two results, do the Hawks deserve to be spoken about as genuine contenders for their first flag since 1994?
"We don't need anyone's approval," Murray replied.
"We've got a really clear mindset and a really clear goal internally; we want to win the premiership.
"That's why we've brought people to the club, that's why we've got such good support.
"We're not doing it just to keep the doors open, we want to win.
"That's our goal and we've been open about it.
"Talk if you will, talk if you must, but we know where we're going.
"Toby Murray's 19, Will Christie's 20, Jack Gerrish is 21, Ky Williamson's 19 and Jace McQuade is 20. I could go on and on.
"I'm one of the older ones at 25. Dylan Stone, Brodie Filo and 'Pup' Clark are the only guys between 28-30, there's no-one else.
"Doing things well consistently is what creates habit and for these younger guys, that's what we're trying to do.
"We're trying to create habits that are going to hold us in good stead."
