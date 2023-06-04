The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Boomers 3 Wangaratta 0: The mystery of the missing shin pads at Glen Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta striker Dan Kelly was well-shackled by Josh Perry on Sunday as Boomers came out on top. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Wangaratta striker Dan Kelly was well-shackled by Josh Perry on Sunday as Boomers came out on top. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Injury-hit Boomers dug deep to deliver their best result of the season on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.