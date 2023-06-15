Your Bella Events Wedding Magazine | Border Weddings 2023

There's no doubt that anything goes when it comes to weddings in 2023.
Whether you're a traditionalist at heart and love everything borrowed and blue, or you enjoy bucking the trends and creating your own path, there is no wrong decision.
In this year's Border Wedding publication - 'Your Bella Events Wedding Magazine' - find inspiration to do things your way.
From finding out how you can include your furry friends in your ceremony, to learning a new approach when gifting, there's no shortage of content set to spark your imagination.
Read about how to choose the best wedding venue for your vision - from farms to art galleries to pubs - anything goes.
Plus, see a snapshot of all the popular local wedding venues on the Border and surrounding areas.
Get a taste for photography trends, whether that be slipping into a second dress for the ultimate fashion moment, distributing the classic polaroid cameras, or hiring a photo booth for fun moments captured forever.
And of course, deep-dive into all the nitty-gritty details from five local couples who've recently tied the knot on the Border.
Read all this and more here.
