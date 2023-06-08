DC: It was what I always wanted to do. I was lucky enough to play in all the NSW sides coming through, at the National Championships, I played in the U18s in 2000 and we won the Division 2 title that year. We had a very strong Murray Bushrangers side, I think we had eight or nine guys drafted out of that team and a couple more rookie-listed as well. I think we finished on top of the ladder that year, we won our first final against the Falcons and then we played the prelim against Eastern Ranges. We kicked something like 7.22 in the prelim and we lost by seven points. Geelong ended up going on to win it. I was lucky enough to play in some successful sides that year and had a decent season. I knew I had another year at the Bushrangers if it didn't work out but I got invited to the Draft camp and tested well there, so I put myself in a good position to be picked up but it wasn't going to be the end of the world if I didn't. I was lucky enough to get my name read out on the day. I remember watching it at home with my family and seeing my name called out was amazing. Our coach that year at the Bushrangers, Kelly O'Donnell, he ended up going to Fremantle as an assistant coach and he rang me, it was about pick 50, and he said that if I wanted to, they were going to pick me at 63 to go to Fremantle but luckily enough, the Bulldogs picked me up at pick 53. I would have gone to Perth but Footscray is much closer, obviously, to Albury, so it was an exciting day. I still had to finish Year 12 so I went to St Bernard's, in Essendon, the following year to finish Year 12 while I was down in Melbourne and then we went from there.

