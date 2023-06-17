North Albury have climbed to within one win of the Ovens and Murray's top five after fighting back to stun Wodonga on Saturday.
The Hoppers trailed by 31 points at quarter-time but kicked eight of the next 10 goals on their way to an 11.9 (75) to 11.1 (67) victory at Bunton Park.
Cayden Winter capped a magnificent performance with three goals as North Albury - wooden-spooners in each of the last two seasons - chalked up a third consecutive win for the first time since 2015.
By contrast, Wodonga have now lost four on the spin after starting the year 5-0.
They booted seven goals to one in the first quarter but failed to score at all in the second term as North Albury responded with 5.2 including two goals for Jack Penny.
The Hoppers' defensive pressure created repeat turnovers, while their composed ball movement spoke volumes of the confidence surging through Tim Broomhead's players.
Wodonga's day got worse when Michael Driscoll hobbled out of the game with an ankle injury, while a concussion cut Liam Andrews' afternoon short.
Josh Mathey also spent time on the sidelines with a leg problem and while he was able to finish the game, the star midfielder looked far from comfortable.
North Albury led by nine points at the final break and when Broomhead kicked a tremendous goal from all of 50 metres early in the last, Wodonga's job became that much tougher.
The impressive Adam Jorgensen responded by kicking his third goal of the game but Winter's quick riposte at the other end snuffed out the Bulldogs' flickering hopes.
More to follow.
