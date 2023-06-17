The Border Mail
RWW-Giants produce huge upset to claim their first win over Holbrook since 2017

Brent Godde
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 7:28pm
Giants co-coach Jack Duck fires off a handball against Holbrook at Walbundrie on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has produced a 'Giant' boilover, downing defending premier Holbrook by 16-points at Walbundrie on Saturday.

