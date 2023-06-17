Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has produced a 'Giant' boilover, downing defending premier Holbrook by 16-points at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The Giants' defence kept the Brookers goalless for three-quarters to secure the biggest upset of the Hume league so far, with a courageous 8.6 (54) to 4.14 (38) victory.
Leading by 22-points at the final change the Brookers had the advantage of the breeze in the final-quarter with 11 of the 12 goals scored in the first three-quarters at the old clubrooms end.
But in an outstanding defensive effort the Giants were able to restrict the visitors to six points in the final quarter and clinch their first win over the Brookers since 2017.
The Giants sit fourth with a 6-3 at the half-way point of the season ahead of a challenging road trip against sixth-placed Jindera next week.
Co-coach Daniel Athanitis said it was a good reward for his charges to finally claim the scalp of a genuine heavyweight and fuel their confidence in the countdown to finals.
"We play our best footy at Walbundrie, simple as that," Athanitis said.
"We were disappointed with our performance against Brock-Burrum before last weekend's bye.
"We worked hard on the track and our game plan after that loss and everything we wanted to do today came off.
"We pride ourselves on our defence and it's an outstanding effort to keep the second highest scoring side in the competition to four goals.
"But it's no fluke and we have been putting a lot of effort into that part of our game at training."
The home side got first use of a strong breeze with Mitch Thomas, Joel Merkel, Jai Green and Nathan Wardius all hitting the scoreboard to help establish a 27-point buffer at the first break.
It was the Brookers who had the breeze at their backs in the second term but it was Wardius who extended the Giants' lead with the first goal of the second term.
The classy forward took a mark 35m from goal and just made the distance to highlight how strong the wind was.
It would be the only goal kicked against the breeze.
Logan Hamilton kicked the Brookers' first goal at the 10-minute mark before Fletcher Parker, Raven Jolliffe and coach Matt Sharp also goalled to slash the margin to less than a kick at the main break.
Thomas booted his second and Wardius his third before Jack Duck also bobbed up with a goal to help establish a 22-point lead heading into the final term.
The Brookers created plenty of scoring opportunities during the final term but could only manage six behinds as the home side applied plenty of pressure.
Brian Lieschke produced a lion-hearted performance in the ruck to emerge as the Giants best player.
The Kohlhagen siblings in Nick and Tom also provided the home side with plenty of run and carry on the wide expanses of the Walbundrie Oval.
Tom spent time in the midfield for the first time during his blossoming career and rewarded the faith shown by the Giants' coaching staff.
Kurt Jensen, Mitch Thomas and Dan Lieschke were also instrumental in the upset victory.
The Brookers were best served by Logan Hamilton, Alec Sullivan and Brock Knights.
Adding further merit to the victory the Giants went into the clash without reigning best and fairest Sam Herzich alongside Tom Plunkett and Mason Collins.
In a promising sign for the future they also boast one of the youngest lists in the competition with a third of their side on Saturday 18 or younger.
Talented teenagers Tom and Fletcher Kohlhagen, Harry Kreutzberger, Nathan Wardius, Ashton Talbot, Jordan Rhodes and Jack Kotzur are all thriving for the Giants.
The Brookers sorely missed two of their best players in dual best and fairest Brad Carman and leading goalkicker Luke Gestier.
Athanitis said being able to apply some scoreboard pressure in the opening term was crucial to the win and put the Brookers outside their comfort zone.
"I don't think the opposition has been put in that position for a while other than when they play Osborne," Athanitis said.
"They are a great side and to be able to land a punch on the league heavyweight early probably laid the foundations for the win, didn't it?
"That second term they came hard late but I think psychologically it was important that we still had our noses in front at the main break.
"We were 22-points up at the last change and knew they would come again in that final term.
"The message to the group was to prepare yourself to absorb some heat and if they kick the first two goals, don't drop your heads and dig in for the fight.
"Turned out there were no goals scored in the last quarter which is a credit to the group who were more than up for the fight but were able to more than match the opposition.
"Apart from Osborne who look to be untouchable at the moment, it's a very even competition.
"If you don't turn up to play and perform, I think any of those sides from second to eighth are capable of beating each other.
"I think today's results highlight that with us winning as well as Lockhart and Brock-Burrum."
