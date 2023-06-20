Michael Gibbons is set for another stint on the sidelines after accepting a two week penalty on a rough conduct charge against Albury over the weekend.
Gibbons was charged by the Match Review Panel for a tackle on Albury's Max Byrne that left the young Tiger concussed and required to leave the ground on a stretcher.
The Border Mail believes that there was no malice or slinging action in the tackle but Byrne's head unfortunately made heavy contact with the turf.
The incident was graded as careless of high impact and high contact.
The offence carries a three match suspension with Gibbons electing to accept an offer of a two week ban for an early guilty plea.
The Pigeons have the bye this weekend with Gibbons ineligible to play against North Albury as well as the grand final rematch against Wangaratta.
It continues a rollercoaster ride for the star Pigeon since arriving at JC Lowe Oval last year.
Gibbons has only played in 12 out of a total of 30 matches with a hamstring complaint restricting his availability.
The former AFL player was forced to miss the grand final against Wangaratta with the issue which the Pigeons lost by less than a kick.
He will be now forced to miss another month.
Gibbons won't be available again until round 13 when the Pigeons host Wodonga Raiders on July 15.
The Match Review Panel's decision to suspend Gibbons also raises the contentious issue of whether it is penalising the action of a tackle or simply the outcome.
