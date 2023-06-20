The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons suspended for two weeks on dangerous tackle charge

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
This is the tackle on Max Byrne by Michael Gibbons that resulted in the star Pigeon receiving a two-match ban. Picture by Mark Jesser
Michael Gibbons is set for another stint on the sidelines after accepting a two week penalty on a rough conduct charge against Albury over the weekend.

Journalist

