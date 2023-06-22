North Albury's rise to prominence is proving to be one of the stories of the season, with the four-pronged attack of the Gardiner brothers maybe its most feelgood chapter.
With 16-year-old Cody having joined Flynn, 20, and twins Foster and Archer, 18, in the senior ranks this season, the sports-mad siblings are bringing a very special energy to a Hoppers side playing a fearless brand of football.
We asked North Albury coach Tim Broomhead to give us an insight as to what it's been like working with the Gardiner gang.
"They're just such a good family," Broomhead said.
"Their Mum and Dad and the four boys are the sort of family which makes a footy club.
"To have them all playing together was really exciting for them and I'm sure it won't be the last time it happens this year.
"The boys are all different and they're the nicest family, they'd do anything for anyone.
"On an individual level, moving up here with a couple of kids and not knowing anyone at the start, they've done a lot to help me settle in so I have nothing but praise to say about all of them: one of the best families you could know."
"Foz probably started the season a little bit slower than he would have liked.
"He was probably putting a bit of pressure on himself to have a really big year but the last four or five weeks have given him a better base and he's probably more certain on what his role is and what he needs to do.
"He's starting to improve every week now and I think he's only get better as the year goes on.
"He's such a competitive person; you know what you're going to get from him, he hates losing and he's in our leadership group as well.
"He'd be up there with the most professional players we've got in terms of his preparation, his recovery and his attitude to training.
"It's good to have a young guy in the leadership group as well who can sometimes speak to some of the other young guys.
"He always wants to get better and sets really high standards."
"It's a different role for Flynn this year compared to last year. He's gone back for us for a large part of the year and he's been pretty solid.
"He's had some games where he's had some really big moments for us and stood up; he laid a few tackles in the last quarter against Myrtleford which were really important.
"Against Rovers, he had a role on Sam Murray where he played forward, more of a defensive role, and he did that role relatively well.
"But then he also provided some really good heat up forward and had his chances to hit the scoreboard.
"He's another one who's improved a lot this year and he's tracking along nicely."
"Archer's a bit of a unique player with what he can do. I think he's got all the traits and abilities to be the best winger in the comp; he's definitely up there this year in terms of what he's producing.
"I might be biased but I think we've got two of the best wingers in the comp in our team.
"I think Archer would love to be playing as a midfielder - in fact, I know he would - but what he's doing on the wing is really important for us and he's taking massive steps forward every week.
"He can turn a game just with some of his abilities; he takes the game on, he's got a really good sidestep, he's really sharp and he's sneakily tougher than what people would give him credit for.
"I'm sure, outside of the club, he's still quite underrated. He was one we threw up for the interleague game but within the club, everyone knows what he can do.
"There was a patch when we started to win games when he was best on ground for us three weeks in a row.
"He and 'Foz' have ambitions to go and play at a higher level after this year and they're doing themselves a lot of favours at the moment.
"Arch is having a really solid year and I see no reason why he can't play at a higher level."
"He might be my favourite of the lot. I've got a soft spot for Gus, he's one of the best kids you'll meet.
"He's only 16 but he's a really genuine kid, a good person who loves his footy and just wants to get better.
"He'll come down and do extra stuff, he comes to all the meetings with us and then he'll go and watch the under-16s.
"He's a great kid, loves his footy and he's going to be a super player.
"There's no roof on what level he can get to.
"He's got a lot of traits that AFL clubs would be looking for in someone who's only 16.
"He's got a couple of years ahead of him before anything really exciting is going to happen but I think he's one to keep an eye on over the next few years because I honestly think he could do whatever he wants.
"Through the junior levels - 16s, 18s and state footy - he's always played as a midfielder predominantly.
"His first game for us, he went in the midfield a little bit but spent more time forward.
"His next game, before he went to play rep footy, we made sure he was getting good minutes through the midfield.
"His first half against Myrtleford, he was nearly our best player, and in only his second game of footy, that was very impressive. Some of his stuff around the stoppage was really good.
"He's got a lot of strength for someone his age, really strong through the hips. He did all pre-season with us and he was nearly the hardest player to tackle.
"He's one of our best tacklers as well and it's a bit annoying at times when there's a kid who can wrap you up like he can.
"He likes to rub my face in it at times but he's another of the Gardiner clan who's a ripping kid and a really good footballer."
"'Foz' went down and did eight to 10 sessions with a VFL club in Melbourne so he's got a little bit of a taste of it already.
"Archer, I think, will be hoping to go down there this summer and get some stuff in.
"I would advise them to play at the highest level possible if that's what they want to do.
"I really believe they're both good enough to do it and with the right attitude, which they've got, they can definitely test themselves and be good enough to go down there.
"The hardest thing is making the decision to go to a club and then fitting into a new environment but once they do that, they're definitely capable.
"All four of them are bringing so much to the club.
"Archer's probably the one at training who likes to talk a bit of s--t, he's a massive smart-arse but everyone loves him.
"That's a big part of why we're improving as a group; we've got those characters who help us have such a great culture.
"Their family is so invested in the footy club; their Dad coaches the U16s, everyone loves Em, their Mum and families like theirs are what makes footy clubs."
