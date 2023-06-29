The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Anthony Pasquali and Richie 'Tank' Castles to be inducted into the Ovens and Murray Hall Of Fame

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers' Anthony Pasquali, Ron Montgomery and Benalla's Richie Castles at the Hall Of Fame media conference on Thursday. Picture by O&M Live
Wangaratta Rovers' Anthony Pasquali, Ron Montgomery and Benalla's Richie Castles at the Hall Of Fame media conference on Thursday. Picture by O&M Live

Wangaratta Rovers' Anthony Pasquali alongside Benalla's Richie 'Tank' Castles are the two latest players to be announced as inductees into the Ovens and Murray Hall Of Fame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.