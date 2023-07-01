The Border Mail
Howlong crush Rand-Walbundrie-Walla who slip to sixth on the ladder

Updated July 1 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:18pm
Giants midfielder Daniel Lieschke gets a handpass away as Tyler Lampe closes in at Walbundrie on Saturday. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Howlong remains firmly in the mix for a prized top-two finish after crushing Rand-Walbundrie-Walla by 50-points at Walbundrie on Saturday.

