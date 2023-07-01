Howlong remains firmly in the mix for a prized top-two finish after crushing Rand-Walbundrie-Walla by 50-points at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The Spiders finished third last year and were bundled out in the first week of the finals series but boast more depth this season and look well poised to advance deep into September.
After an even first-term the Spiders booted 10-goals to three after quarter time as they cruised to a 12.13 (85) to 5.5 (35) victory.
Adding further merit, the Spiders went into the clash without Morris medallist Hamish Clark alongside Manny Hughes and Nick Shelley.
The Giants sorely missed the ball-winning ability and on field leadership of prized recruit Clay Thomas.
Howlong co-coach Matt McDonald said it was satisfying to emerge with the points against last year's elimination final nemesis.
"The Giants are always a tough nut to crack at Walbundrie and got the prized scalp of Holbrook here only a fortnight ago," McDonald said.
"They beat us in the final here last year and we know they play the ground well and were expecting a tough contest.
"I thought we had control of the contest for most of the match but were a bit sloppy going forward at stages.
"There were a couple of turnovers and decision making going inside 50 that we need to clean up.
"But I couldn't fault our pressure which I thought was first-rate and played a huge part in the win."
Spider Jayden Steinke was outstanding for the visitors after being handed one of the toughest match-up's in the competition and playing on Giants young gun Nathan Wardius.
Steinke restricted Wardius to one goal with the home side struggling to hit the scoreboard with their most potent attacking weapon well held.
In contrast the Spiders had multiple goalkicking options with Jarred Lane, Ben Baker, Sasha Newnham, Matt Wilson and Tyler Lampe all dangerous options.
