'We are experiencing an eating disorder crisis,' says Indi MP Helen Haines

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:03am, first published 4:30am
Indi MP Helen Haines with psychologist Kim Haebich, dietitian Courtney Nelson, rural and regional health assistant minister Emma McBride, Gateway's Leigh Rhode, AWH's Winnie McCulloch and Gateway's Isabel Paton.
Indi MP Helen Haines has warned the health crisis is "too urgent to wait for opportunistic grant rounds" to provide specialist care for eating disorders in this community.

