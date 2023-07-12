Shocking state of the roads has me 'in fear' every day

WE have a major issue right across regional Victoria from Mitta to Eskdale, from Tallangatta to Wodonga, via the Weir, especially, and also the Kiewa Valley Highway. The roads are a death trap. The amount of people out here expressing their concerns and giving details of vehicle damage shows that the people have had enough. The amount of swerving, near misses, the scrunch and pop of our tyres rims and suspension is costing people so much grief, and for what? VicRoads won't listen to our complaints. The only thing they do is put 40kmh signs up and walk away so claims can't be made against them. I drive six days a week from Tallangatta to Wodonga and the fear of those roads has me on edge every time. The trucks are ripping the potholes even more and they remain untouched and dangerous. Please if there is anything you can do to help our communities, reach out and we will talk. VicRoads ignore our calls and concerns. It is not dramatic when we say someone will die with these conditions or have a serious accident.

