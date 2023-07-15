ROUND 12
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 21.11 (137) def Wod. Raiders 9.9 (63)
Wodonga 14.7 (91) lost to Lavington 15.10 (100)
Wang. Rovers 18.18 (126) def Myrtleford 13.6 (84)
Nth. Albury 6.14 (50) lost to Wangaratta 18.13 (121)
NETBALL
Wodonga 55 lost to Lavington 63
Yarrawonga 50 def Wod. Raiders 40
Nth. Albury 35 lost to Wangaratta 43
Wang. Rovers 46 lost to Myrtleford 84
ROUND 12
Howlong 8.15 (63) lost to Osborne 11.11 (77)
Henty 14.11 (95) def Culcairn 11.8 (74)
Jindera 9.8 (62) lost to Holbrook 14.13 (97)
Magpies 4.3 (27) lost to Lockhart 28.32 (200)
Bill. Crows 6.10 (46) lost to Brock-Burrum 10.8 (68)
CDHBU 7.9 (51) lost to RWW Giants 10.15 (75)
ROUND 13
Barnawartha 8.10 (58) lost to Kiewa-SC 15.8 (98)
Thurgoona 10.12 (72) lost to Beechworth 13.6 (84)
Chiltern 8.12 (60) lost to Yackandandah 10.10 (70)
Tallangatta 13.17 (95) def Rutherglen 3.11 (29)
Mitta Utd 16.15 (111) def Dederang-MB 13.9 (87)
Wahgunyah 3.8 (24) lost to Wod. Saints 27.18 (180)
ROUND 10
Cudgewa 26.8 (164) def Tumbarumba 8.6 (54)
Corryong 10.8 (68) lost to Bullioh 29.16 (190)
