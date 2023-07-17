The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lachie McMillan ready to return for Yackandandah after a shoulder reconstruction

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie McMillan expected to miss the entire football season after injuring his shoulder playing cricket but will be back on the field for Yackandandah against Tallangatta this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lachie McMillan expected to miss the entire football season after injuring his shoulder playing cricket but will be back on the field for Yackandandah against Tallangatta this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lachie McMillan is set to make an unexpected return for Yackandandah in a major boost to the Roos' premiership hopes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.