Two young Lavington stars have been named in the AFL U16 All Australian team.
Ryder Corrigan and Harrison Wilson were selected among 23 of the country's top young prospects following their outstanding displays for GWS Giants Academy during the recent National Championships.
Both players were named among the Giants' best in each of their three games against Sydney Swans Academy, Northern Territory and Tasmania.
The pair have both played Ovens and Murray football this season under proud Panthers thirds coach Ken Mansell.
"It's an amazing effort by those two young men," Mansell said.
"They have put the time and effort into their training and really developed.
"They always stood out, they've done fantastic and I'm really proud of them."
Corrigan is an explosive mid-forward with a raking kick who relishes the contest and is known for his overhead marking skills, while half-back Wilson, the son of Lavington premiership player and life member Brett Wilson, can also operate on the wing and is known for his elite use of the football who reads the play well and rarely looks under pressure.
They're in the Murray Bushrangers system under the guidance of U16 coach Carl Norton.
"We're extremely proud of the boys to be recognised for their form through the national carnival," Norton said.
"They had some real good exposure to the Bushies program from November through to April, which has given them a good grounding to go into the nationals.
"They're two very different players, both with their own unique skill set."
Corrigan and Wilson both play for Lavington U16s in the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League and Corrigan turned out twice for the Bushies in March and April while Wilson represented the AWJFL in the AFL North East Border junior interleague carnival in May.
"That emphasises the work they've got to put in now," Norton said.
"The programs are relentless, it never stops, so the boys have to continue working really hard on their deficiencies and skill sets to keep up.
"This is a fantastic beginning for their pathway.
"They've had a really good look at the competition they have around the nation and how hard they've got to work to maintain it."
The pair's selection is a source of huge pride for all at the Panthers.
"I put it down to the boys and their hard work," Mansell said.
"Peter Dean, the ex-Carlton premiership player, is their U16s coach and what he's given those boys in knowledge is fantastic.
"Sam Hargreave was their coach before that and he instilled in the boys the importance of discipline and looking after their bodies before and after a game.
"All of their previous coaches have had an input so when they come up to play under-18 football, you don't have to really teach them the basics.
"All we're doing is reinforcing what they already know and enhancing their personal development."
North Albury duo Cody Gardiner and Liam Hetherton also played for GWS at the National Championships while Riley Onley (Shepparton United) and Hugh Murphy (Seymour) represented Vic Country.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.