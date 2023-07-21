The Border Mail
Bruce Pennay saluted; call to help digitise Border Morning Mail

By Anthony Bunn
July 21 2023 - 10:00am
Albury and District Historical Society treasurer Simon Burgess with a 1953 copy of The Border Morning Mail on microfiche which it its hoped will now be digitised to appear on the Trove website. Picture by Tara Trewhella
PUBLIC donations are being sought by the Albury and District Historical Society to have all copies of The Border Morning Mail in 1953 and 1954 digitised for internet access.

