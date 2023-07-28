Kristy Whitehead's football career hits a new peak on Sunday when the former Corryong netballer takes the field in the VFLW grand final.
Whitehead, who captained the Murray Bushrangers after getting into footy at Wodonga Raiders, is part of the Port Melbourne side taking on Collingwood at ETU Stadium.
But it's been a tough road to reach this point with Whitehead having spent 16 months on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.
After the buzz of securing her place on a VFL list, it was a shattering setback for the 20-year-old.
"I was at a Bushies intraclub game the week before round one," Whitehead recalled.
"I'd nutted out a whole VFL pre-season and was feeling really good.
"I went to change direction and unfortunately, similar to many females in the game, I tore my ACL.
"I regard myself as a very resilient individual but it was so heartbreaking to hear that and to know how long I'd be out for.
"I don't think my young, naive self had fully fathomed the fact that an ACL is an entire year off sport but I soon came to grips with the fact it would be a very long time out.
"Knowing I had the support from all the people around me - my Mum's done a couple before - definitely assisted with that one."
Whitehead's resilience was tested like never before.
"It was insane," she admitted.
"It gives you a new level of gratitude for sport and playing the game because you don't realise how much you love it and how much it means to you until it's gone.
"It also helps to build that resilience because there's so many days in the middle of winter when it's freezing cold and the last thing you want to do is your rehab.
"That's what makes this weekend's grand final so much sweeter because I know I've had to push through a lot of things to get here."
Whitehead insists she couldn't have been in a better place.
"I've genuinely hit the jackpot with Port Melbourne," she smiled.
"The people down at that club are the best in the world.
"They wrapped their arms around me throughout my rehab and always made me feel part of the team.
"When I came back to full training, they had this massive celebration.
"They decorated me a cake and everyone held their arms up like a guard of honour, they did a little speech on how proud they were of me.
"To be here now means so much, particularly with the group of players we've got down at the Borough.
"Everyone's so close and we're all like each other's best friends so it means so much more when you're playing for people who have put so much time and effort and energy into you.
"Particularly coming back from a massive injury, I've had so many people support me along the way so having the chance to hopefully repay them in some small way is super exciting."
Whitehead finally made her Port Melbourne debut on May 20 in the round nine clash against Williamstown.
"I was very nervous," she said.
"Williamstown is Port Melbourne's biggest rival and something like that is a massive game to come back on.
"But something I've found this year is that prior to my injury, I was very in my head before games and very nervous but this year I've honestly been a lot more grateful for the opportunity to even run around and play sport again so those nerves have only been half what they used to be.
"I think I was more excited and elated to be running around again because I genuinely just love the game and playing sport with my best friends.
"Port Melbourne's faith and them backing me to pick me up for a second season after not even being able to play for the first one, always trusting me and the girls supporting me, and getting a couple of games under my belt, it made me feel a lot more comfortable at the level and to finally start to contribute to the team as well, it feels really good to be back.
"It reaffirms my love for the game and it makes the whole rehab and 16 months off worth it."
Whitehead is nine games into her comeback, including finals victories over Carlton and Essendon which set up the decider against the minor premiers.
Collingwood beat the Borough in the first week of finals but Whitehead and her team-mates are full of belief ahead of the rematch.
"The energy's really high this week," she said.
"Coming into the finals series, we only had two players that had won a VFL final before so it's a very new feeling for this group to even be in a VFL finals series, let alone a grand final.
"A lot of work has gone in to get where we are and everyone's super excited.
"The vibes are very high right now so it's very exciting to see what we can get up to on Sunday."
Playing across the half-back line, Whitehead is having the time of her life.
"The most exciting thing is that I still have so much more to give," Whitehead said.
"Although I haven't gained any size, I've put a lot of work into my athletic performance and I'm playing probably my best footy ever.
"I'm very driven to not let this be the pinnacle of my career.
"It would mean so much to win on Sunday, not only for myself but the team, particularly because being in the VFLW program is a lot of hard work for not a lot of reward.
"When I moved down to Melbourne, I knew nobody and these girls are the ones who wrapped their arms around me.
"To be holding the premiership cup at the end of the game with the people who honestly are my best friends, I couldn't think of anything I'd rather do.
"I'm super excited to potentially be living that dream."
