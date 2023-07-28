The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

VFLW Grand Final: Kristy Whitehead playing for Port Melbourne against Collingwood

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Whitehead and Port Melbourne are gunning for the VFLW premiership. Pictures by Andrew Papanikolaou / Port Melbourne FC
Kristy Whitehead and Port Melbourne are gunning for the VFLW premiership. Pictures by Andrew Papanikolaou / Port Melbourne FC

Kristy Whitehead's football career hits a new peak on Sunday when the former Corryong netballer takes the field in the VFLW grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.