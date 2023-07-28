The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chiltern set to celebrate its 1983 premiership reunion this weekend

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1983 Chiltern premiership coach Terry Smith with John Rowdy Lappin who won the Swans best and fairest that season. Picture by Mark Jesser
1983 Chiltern premiership coach Terry Smith with John Rowdy Lappin who won the Swans best and fairest that season. Picture by Mark Jesser

If Chiltern's 1983 flag triumph is not the club's most famous, it's certainly on the podium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.