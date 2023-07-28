If Chiltern's 1983 flag triumph is not the club's most famous, it's certainly on the podium.
The Swans went through the previous season undefeated and won the premiership under Jack Clancy by more than 10 goals against Milawa.
Clancy stood down as coach after the thumping win with the Swans also losing a dozen premiership players over the off-season.
Terry Smith was appointed as Clancy's replacement and was a premiership player with Wodonga in 1969 where he booted seven goals.
"I didn't get appointed until about a month before the season started," Smith said.
"I ran into 'Rowdy' Lappin up the street and asked who was coaching Chiltern and he said 'you are.'
"I said I wasn't interested but they came around and coaxed me into doing it.
"There had been a mass exodus because a lot of players were at retirement age and decided to finish on the ultimate high.
"So I didn't have much time to recruit and I had decided to retire as well after coaching Brocklesby in 1981 and 1982 and not playing finals."
Smith asked what he had got himself into after the Swans' first training session.
"We had four blokes at training," he said.
"Two of them, Rowdy and Don Lappin came over once they finished cricket training.
"So I decided to shelve my retirement plans and play again.
"Our first match we played Moyhu who hadn't won a match the year before.
"We unfurled the flag and then got beat by the previous year's wooden spooners.
"It wasn't a great start."
The Swans were second last on the ladder at the half-way point of the season but were able to land a few recruits before the clearance deadline.
The biggest was Mick Lappin who is the brother of Don and alongside the kids who were growing in confidence each week, the Swans were improving.
"I didn't realise it at the time but we had a former O&M player on every line with the exception of the half-forward line," Smith said.
"So we boasted a few experienced campaigners."
As fate would have it, the Swans scraped into the finals series courtesy of a win over Tarrawingee in the final round.
They faced the same side in the elimination final and won by less than a kick.
It set up a showdown with Bright in the first semi-final.
"We were three goals down at the 20-minute mark of the last term against Bright," Smith said.
"So a lot of Chiltern supporters left early and went back to the pub.
"We got back to the pub after the match and a lot of the supporters were saying to us 'bad luck about the loss today.'
"I said, "What are you talking about? We're playing again next week."
The following week the Swans drew with Milawa in the preliminary final.
They won the replay by 10-goals but were thrown a curve ball after Garry Lappin was suspended.
"There was an all-in-brawl and Garry was having a push and shove with one of the Allen brothers away from the fight but somehow they got a week each and didn't even throw a punch," Smith said.
The Swans met fierce rival Beechworth in the grand final who hadn't played for three weeks after winning the second semi-final.
"Beechworth was the raging favourite and our biggest rival," Smith said.
"Mark Mullen came off the bench after half-time and kicked three goals in the third-quarter to be the hero.
"We came from behind to win by two goals and the rest is history."
The Swans are set to celebrate the triumph this weekend when they host Mitta United.
The reunion will also include the 2003 A-grade netballers.
"I'm looking forward to it," Smith said.
"There will be a lot of lies told.
"I also coached Mitta United to a flag in 1978 and by coincidence, that's who Chiltern plays.
"One of my good mates, Jim Britton, his grandson is Ethan Redcliffe and plays for Mitta.
"I can tell you one thing, Ethan is a ten times better kick than his grandfather."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.