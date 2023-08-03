The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Strong Albury contingent in NSW side for National U12 AFL Championships at Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Strang, 12, Jake Cremer, 12, Mitch Packer, 11, Sam McDonald, 11 and Caleb Anderson, 12, are in the NSW team for the national carnival. Picture by Mark Jesser
Eli Strang, 12, Jake Cremer, 12, Mitch Packer, 11, Sam McDonald, 11 and Caleb Anderson, 12, are in the NSW team for the national carnival. Picture by Mark Jesser

These young footballers from Albury are about to take on the best in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.