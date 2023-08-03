These young footballers from Albury are about to take on the best in Australia.
Eli Strang, Jake Cremer, Mitch Packer, Sam McDonald and Caleb Anderson have all been named in the NSW side for next week's National U12 AFL Championships at Lavington Sports Ground.
Coached by Panthers legend Kade Stevens, they'll have the chance to shine on home soil at the week-long carnival showcasing the future of Australian Rules.
Six games in six days is the challenge in front of them with players from Corowa, Osborne, Berrigan and Wagga also playing for NSW.
"The state team, over the last few years, has had more of a pool from Sydney but this year has a strong Riverina contingent," Stevens said.
"It's good to see the talent down this way is strong again.
"We had a camp in Barooga for three days so that was really the first time the boys got together and we were able to start working on some game plans and so on.
"It means a lot to them.
"Four past players who were in the U12 state team in the 70s and 80s came and spoke to the guys before our practice match and I think it hit home with them; the boys were pretty mesmerised by hearing those stories.
"The boys follow each other's paths right through to 14s, 15s and 18s when they get to that TAC Cup age and play at national level again so they will form memories for the rest of their lives."
Cremer, Strang and Packer were plucked from the Riverina side while their Albury Tigers team-mate McDonald played for CIS alongside Anderson of St Pats.
After impressing in the state trials at Batemans Bay, Cremer will operate in the ruck and as a key position player while Packer, Anderson, Strang and McDonald will all get minutes through the NSW midfield.
"It's a massive week for the boys and it's pretty special for the township as well," Stevens said.
"Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and Maroochydore have been the last four carnivals so to host the national carnival in the local area is the first time ever for the under-12s."
The opening ceremony takes place at 8.10am on Sunday before NSW kick off their campaign against Queensland.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.