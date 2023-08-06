There was a bizarre finish to the game between Wodonga Diamonds and Melrose on Sunday afternoon.
Melrose were leading 4-0 at Willow Park as the clock ticked past 90 minutes.
But the Diamonds were handed a late chance to grab a consolation goal when Melrose keeper Georgia Taylor was penalised for picking up a back-pass from Alex Waters.
That meant Diamonds were awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box but just as they were about to take it, with a host of Melrose players forming a wall on the goal line, referee Grant Sewell blew his whistle and signalled the end of the game.
Baffled faces greeted the decision and players from both sides had already started shaking hands when Sewell announced he would allow the free-kick to be taken after all.
There was a further delay when encroaching defenders prompted Sewell to call for the set-piece to be retaken.
But the wait turned out to be worth it, from a Diamonds perspective at least, when Havana Selvey touched the ball into the path of Zoe Stamp, who crashed her shot through a sea of purple and into the back of the net to make the final score 4-1.
Full match report and reaction to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.