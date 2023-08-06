Hume League finals are just around the corner - but how well do you really know the reigning premiers?
We sat down with Hamish Mackinlay for this episode of Team-Mates to ask some of life's big questions.
Who never misses the chance to sink a few cans at training?
Does 'Hard Man Hamilton' really deserve his reputation around the league?
And what exactly went down at Corey McCarthy's house the night before the Brookers' round six clash against Henty?
One thing's for sure, the title of Holbrook's biggest footy tragic is well and truly safe for another year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.