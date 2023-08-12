Reigning premier Chiltern has made a mockery of the theory that Kiewa-Sandy Creek already has one hand on the premiership cup after handing the league powerhouse their first defeat of the season at Tangambalanga on Saturday.
The Hawks had built an aura of invincibility so far this season after winning 16-matches straight with their lowest winning margin of 17-points.
But the Swans were able to expose a few chinks in the Hawks' armour which adds further intrigue to the finals series commencing at Sandy Creek in a fortnight.
Played in greasy conditions, the Swans booted two goals to two points in the opening term and never relinquished the lead as they claimed the prized scalp of the flag favourite 8.7 (55) to 6.10 (46).
The loss has suddenly opened the door for flag threat Yackandandah to claim the minor premiership.
The Hawks must now defeat third-placed Beechworth at home next weekend to finish on top and earn the luxury of having the first weekend of the finals off.
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson said being able to claim the prized scalp of the previously undefeated Hawks on the eve of finals was a huge statement by his side.
"It doesn't get much bigger than beating a powerhouse like Kiewa on their home deck, especially when they haven't been beaten all season," Hibberson said.
"I look at all the sides who will play finals and the flag race is wide open in my opinion.
"We can't finish any higher than fourth and history is against us having to win four cut-throat finals.
"But Barnawartha and Tallangatta have been able to do it over the past decade, so It's not Mission Impossible.
"I think today proved if you are just off your game even a little bit, the opposition can pounce.
"It certainly sets the scene for a thrilling finals series out at Sandy Creek which is what you want and it's exciting for the competition."
The Swans were able to kick the only two goals of the opening term through Nick Stephens and Kyle Magee.
Caleb Boxall and Jack Gray added a further two goals in the first 10-minutes of the second term to help extend the margin to 24-points in favour of the visitors.
Josh Hicks got the Hawks' first goal shortly afterwards with Scott Bartel and Jake Hicks also hitting the scoreboard to help slash the margin to less than two goals at the main break.
Josh Hicks snapped a clever goal in the opening minute of the third term as the Hawks looked to have the momentum and get within a goal.
With the match up for grabs it was the Swans who were able to take control after Ashton Brookes, Harrison O'Neill and Mitch Hemming all kicked crucial goals to open up a 22-point buffer at the final break.
Although the Hawks kicked the only two goals of the final term, they never seriously looked like overhauling the Swans.
The Swans' defence comprising Fin Lappin, John Pratt, Connor Garside and Nick Stephens was simply outstanding, restricting the best attack in the competition to its lowest tally of the season.
Lappin blanketed Mitch Paton while Stephens kept trump card Connor Newnham goalless despite conceding plenty of height and weight to the star Hawk.
Pratt was also influential in the back half with his poise and delivery and will benefit greatly from the hit-out in his first senior match since round nine with work commitments restricting his availability.
Kyle Magee and Caleb Boxall who provided a strong marking target and booted two crucial goals were also solid contributors.
Josh and Jake Hicks were the standouts for the Hawks and combined for four of their side's six goals.
Adding further merit to the win the Swans were without Barton medallist Scott Meyer alongside spearhead Mark Doolan and Ash Van Klaveren.
"We had a few big names out but that was probably the closest we have been to full-strength all season," Hibberson said.
"Each week it seems you get a few back but then you get a few more injuries as well.
"Touch wood we don't get any more injuries and we get those three blokes back next week.
"As a coach, I'm fortunate that we have got a lot of depth.
"It's a bit of a coincidence though, our seconds were like Kiewa and undefeated before today and now they have both lost on the same weekend."
Hibberson felt the Swans' pressure and intensity against the Hawks was first-rate and a promising sign ahead of a elimination final showdown with Barnawartha in a fortnight.
"You have to bring pressure during finals footy and we are getting to the pointy end, so to play with that sort of intensity today was one of the most pleasing aspects of the win," he said.
"I'm always preaching to the group about maintaining the pressure even though I'm probably not the most defensive player on our side.
"Pressure is just something that you have to bring if you want to win big games."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.