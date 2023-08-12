The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chiltern end Kiewa-Sandy Creek's 16-match winning streak in one of the upsets of the season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swans Ashton Brookes and Kyle Cooper celebrate a goal. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Swans Ashton Brookes and Kyle Cooper celebrate a goal. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

Reigning premier Chiltern has made a mockery of the theory that Kiewa-Sandy Creek already has one hand on the premiership cup after handing the league powerhouse their first defeat of the season at Tangambalanga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.