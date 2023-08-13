Lavington and Wodonga Raiders are set for another grand final showdown in the North East Border Female Football League.
The Panthers proved much too strong for Wangaratta Rovers in Sunday's preliminary final at Martin Park in Wodonga, winning by 7.15 (57) to zero.
Having gone through the home-and-away season undefeated, Lavington fell to Raiders in the qualifying final last weekend but will have the chance to make amends and secure back-to-back premierships when the sides clash at Birallee Park on Sunday, August 20.
Four goals from the boot of Kaylea Kobzan helped the Panthers see off a spirited Hawks side although coach Scott Curphey knows they'll need to find another gear in the big dance.
"The girls struggled early and needed to work hard to get back to how we've been playing footy for the first half of the year," Curphey said.
"They had to keep getting their head over the footy and pushing it forward.
"Our last quarter was streets ahead of our first; we started taking a few marks and linking up together."
Lavington spent the first two quarters camped in their forward half but inaccurate goal-kicking meant they only led by 20 points at the main break.
Kobzan and Sienna Curphey booted the only majors of the first half, with the Panthers dominant until the Hawks started to find a bit more of the footy just before half-time.
It took Rovers until the 14th minute of the third quarter to enter their forward 50 for the first time and they were unable to make their territorial gains count on the scoreboard.
At the other end, Kobzan kicked three goals for the quarter including a quality shot from the pocket and a long bomb with her trusty left foot to send Lavington to the final huddle leading by 41 points.
Rovers enjoyed their best passage of play early in the final term but after Cassie Koschel had nailed the Panthers' sixth goal of the day, Sienna Curphey completed the scoring with one in the final minute.
Having finished three wins clear on top of the ladder, Scott Curphey insisted his players would be ready for the Raiders rematch.
"Losing that game hurt but that is finals footy," he admitted.
"It's a different season, you start from scratch and unfortunately last week the girls didn't do enough to get over the line.
"Two goals in the first quarter and then only scoring points for the rest of the game does not win football matches.
"We have to be harder at the footy.
"We've got to be manned up a whole lot more and bring a little bit more desire to actually be in front and put it all on the line.
"They've got 68 minutes of football left now and it's now up to the girls."
Ruby Hyde, Bridie Gregurke, Samantha Creasy, Kim Crowther and Gabrielle Goldsworthy alongside Kobzan were Lavington's best players.
Wodonga Bulldogs beat Wodonga Raiders by three points to reach the U14 grand final while Raiders defeated Thurgoona 6.7 (43) to 2.4 (16) in the U17 prelim.
