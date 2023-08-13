The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Lavington beat Wangaratta Rovers to set up grand final clash with Wodonga Raiders

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 13 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lavington and Wodonga Raiders are set for another grand final showdown in the North East Border Female Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.