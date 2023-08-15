Polocrosse Australia announced its team at the Chinchilla Polocrosse Carnival on Saturday, August 12.
The eight-member team sees Lucy Grills joined by Queenslanders Sam Allen, Lindsey Doolan and Beth Hafey in the open women.
The open men comprises Victorian Corey Buys and Queenslanders Matt Davison and Tom O'Neill as well as Jim Grills.
Australia is the reigning World Cup trophy holder, defeating South Africa in 2019 in Warwick, Queensland.
This saw Australia become the first country to win the trophy three times.
Polocrosse Australia president Mick Templeton said it was fitting to make the national team announcement at the site of next year's Australian Polocrosse Nationals.
"You can't finish what you don't start, and grassroots club polocrosse is where the representative polocrosse journey begins," he said.
"And giving players the opportunity to be part of this announcement, is inspiring, it's encouraging and it's our way of giving back to club polocrosse."
