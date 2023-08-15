The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Holbrook siblings Lucy and Jim Grills named in Australian polocrosse team

Updated August 15 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Lucy and Jim Grills were named players of the World Polocrosse Cup in 2019 and will represent Australia again next year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Siblings Lucy and Jim Grills were named players of the World Polocrosse Cup in 2019 and will represent Australia again next year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Holbrook siblings Lucy and Jim Grills will again pull on national colours at the 2024 World Cup in South Africa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.