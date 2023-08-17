The Border Mail
Breathtaking new lookout opened inside national park

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 18 2023 - 7:00am
Greater Hume Council project engineer James Phelps and former tourism officer Kerrie Wise were all smiles at the completion of the $500,000 lookout at the Woomargama National Park. Picture by Mark Jesser
Greater Hume Council project engineer James Phelps and former tourism officer Kerrie Wise were all smiles at the completion of the $500,000 lookout at the Woomargama National Park. Picture by Mark Jesser

A LOOKOUT, first visualised 10 years ago, has become a reality thanks to $500,000 in bushfire recovery money from the NSW and federal governments.

