The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin analyses the qualifying final between Yackandandah and Beechworth

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth's Kayde Surrey is among the most athletic players in the competition.
Beechworth's Kayde Surrey is among the most athletic players in the competition.

Mitta United coach LUKE HODGKIN caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into this weekend's qualifying final between Yackandandah and Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.