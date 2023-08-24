Mitta United coach LUKE HODGKIN caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into this weekend's qualifying final between Yackandandah and Beechworth.
BRENT GODDE: Yackandandah has beaten Beechworth on both occasions so far this season. Who do you think starts favourite in the qualifying final?
LUKE HODGKIN: I don't want to sit on the fence but I genuinely think it is a 50-50 contest. I believe little separates those top-four sides and that's why it is going to be such an intriguing finals series. Kayde Surrey hasn't played for Beechworth since round nine with a broken scaphoid and he could be the difference if he does line up on Saturday.
BG: Surrey is regarded as the premier defender in the competition. But how big of an impact can he have after missing so much football if he plays?
LH: Surrey is a gun and will be a massive inclusion. If he is not the most important player in the competition, he is certainly right up there. I rate him really highly and his final series last year showed how dominant he can be. Just his ability to get off his man and be the third man up in a contest with his pace and athleticism and reading of the play, there aren't many other players in the competition who can do what he can. It's a massive ace that the Bushrangers have got up their sleeve.
BG: What do you feel is Yackandandah's biggest asset?
LH: I think the evenness of their 21-players and they don't rely on one or two individuals to have standout performances to win. They obviously have got their fair share of class players in Ben McIntosh, Zac Leitch and Nick Donaghey but really relyn on an even contribution to win. The Roos are also unpredictable when going forward and have a lot of different avenues to goal. They also rotate heavily through the midfield and players that can play multiple roles which makes them so hard to match-up against.
BG: A lot of coaches subscribe to the theory that you are only as good as your bottom six players. Which side's bottom six could be exposed when the blowtorch is applied at Sandy Creek.
LH: I feel both side's are probably evenly matched in that regard. I think that's probably the biggest advantage those top-four sides in Kiewa, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Chiltern have over the rest of the competition. They can rely on their bottom six players to produce most weeks.
BG: Zac Leitch is a premiership ruckman with Wangaratta but has been playing a lot out of the goal square so far this season. Can the Roos afford that luxury against a side the quality of Beechworth?
LH: Last weekend against us he did spend a bit of time in the ruck but played predominantly as a forward. Personally, I rate Zac as a better ruckman than forward. But defenders would still be nervous at the prospect of trying to combat an attack comprising Leitch, Donaghey and their small crumbing forwards in McBurnie and the Jarratt siblings. It is a dangerous combination that seems to be working well.
BG: Do you tag Barton medal fancy Ben McIntosh?
LH: If I'm in the Beechworth coaching box, I probably start the game without the tag. I would just back my midfield to win the battle head-to-head. Yes, McIntosh is a classy midfielder but so is Cam Fendyk and Tristan Stead. One of the Bushrangers' biggest assets is their midfielders who run hard in both directions and would back themselves one on one.
BG: Who are you tipping, why and by how much?
LH: Without knowing if Kayde Surrey plays or not, I will lean towards Yackandandah who have only lost one match all season which is an impressive formline. As for a margin, the Roos by 10 points.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.