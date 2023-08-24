LH: Surrey is a gun and will be a massive inclusion. If he is not the most important player in the competition, he is certainly right up there. I rate him really highly and his final series last year showed how dominant he can be. Just his ability to get off his man and be the third man up in a contest with his pace and athleticism and reading of the play, there aren't many other players in the competition who can do what he can. It's a massive ace that the Bushrangers have got up their sleeve.