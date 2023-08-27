Chiltern's premiership defence is gathering momentum after notching a confidence-boosting 52-point win over Barnawartha in the elimination final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
In a timely boost, the Swans claimed the prized scalp of flag favourite Kiewa-Sandy Creek a fortnight ago and appear to be peaking at the business end of the season.
The reigning premier overcame a sluggish start and piled on 11-goals to two after quarter-time to eventually win 12.12 (84) to 4.8 (32).
Swans coach Brad Hibberson said it was a dominant display by his side.
"Finals footy, it's tough and hard no matter what you do but we will take a bit of confidence out of that performance," Hibberson said.
"We weren't real flash in that opening quarter but after that I thought we were able to assert our authority.
"We probably need to take our chances a bit more if we are to progress deeper into finals.
"But to be able to recover the way we did after a disappointing first-quarter was pleasing.
"Barnawartha applied plenty of pressure early and we fumbled a bit and went away from our structures and what we wanted to do.
"But after quarter-time we stuck to our game plan and everybody played their role and were able to turn things around."
Barnawartha swung a selection surprise with Jarrod Williams and Jack Baker both playing reserves.
Both Williams and Baker are among the Tigers' leading goalkickers and struggled in attack in their absence.
The Swans' back six led by Fin Lappin, alongside Dylan Van Klaveren, Nick Stephens was outstanding in restricting the Tigers to four goals for the match.
Barton medallist Scott Meyer returned for the Swans with lethal effect after missing the past fortnight with a groin complaint.
The dominant big man gave the Swans first use of the ball at the clearances with co-captain Ben Mason and Bodie Hibberson dining out on his superb ruck work.
Bodie Hibberson arguably produced his best performance for the Swans all season with Mitch Hemming also damaging in the midfield and in attack with two goals.
They created plenty of opportunities for the Swans forwards who all shared the workload.
Kyle Magee booted two goals in the second term and alongside goals to Ashton Brookes, Jayden Vandermmer and Mark Doolan helped establish a handy 24-point buffer at the main break.
A further six goals to two after half-time ensured the Tigers never had the momentum although Bradley Dalbosco, Lachlan Walker and Will Noonan battled hard against the odds.
The Swans emerged unscathed on the injury front and now face Beechworth in the first semi-final.
The Bushrangers were outclassed by Yackandandah in the qualifying final and have injury concerns to key players in skipper Cam Fendyk, Lachie Armstrong and Connor Stone.
Beechworth boast a 2-0 record over the Swans in head-to-head encounters so far this season.
But the Swans were missing more than half-a-dozen players in the opening round after Bodie Hibberson got married.
The second time was played in atrocious conditions at Beechworth.
Hibberson was looking forward to facing the Bushrangers on a fast deck at Sandy Creek.
"I'm still not sure what Bodie was thinking when he decided to get married during footy season but we were obviously missing quite a few players that day against Beechworth," Hibberson said.
"Then we played them at Beechworth in the mud.
"So I'm not too sure how we do match-up against Beechworth on a dry deck when they are playing their best footy.
"They obviously boast their fair share of talented players but are still a bit of an unknown for me.
"We will just prepare the best we can, play our style and just try to combat whatever they throw at us.
"Playing Beechworth at Beechworth mid-season in those conditions didn't suit us whatsoever.
"I'll do my homework on match-ups during the week, come up with a plan and then we have to execute it."
