Supporters turning up to watch the Hume League finals will pay more this year.
Entry has been increased to $15 (aged/disabled pensioners $10), while a weekend gate pass for Saturday and Sunday will set you back $25 ($16).
This brings the Hume League into line with the TDFL, who also charge $15 entry into their finals at Sandy Creek.
Entry to the Hume League grand final at Walbundrie on Saturday, September 23 is $18 ($12).
"Costs are going through the roof so we've just had a very small increase to cover that," league president Philip Bouffler said.
"We haven't had an increase for a while so we thought it was time.
"It's nothing out of the ordinary, just a couple of dollars."
EFTPOS facilities will be available on the gate.
The first elimination final on Saturday sees Howlong clash with Brock-Burrum in the senior football while Howlong and Culcairn bid to keep their season alive in the A-grade netball.
On Sunday, the footballers of CDHBU and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla go head-to-head in another elimination final which is too close to call and there's a netball showdown between Billabong Crows and Holbrook.
The action on both days kicks off at 9.45am with the under-14 football and 11-and-under netball.
"I think it's going to be great," Bouffler said.
"Given the home-and-away season and the standard of football and netball, everyone's pumped about it.
"There's been a lot of close games, crowds have been unbelievable and I've had a lot of outsiders comment what a fantastic league we've got and what a great product it is.
"This weekend is the toss of a coin.
"Who's going to win those two games?
"You could build a case for all four sides."
Holbrook will host the first semi-final on September 10, following the opening of their new clubrooms in 2022.
Howlong and Urana Road Oval in Lavington, home of the Murray Magpies, have also hosted finals in recent years.
"We like to take the second Sunday away from Walbundrie to give it a rest," Bouffler said.
"There's so much money and effort being put in by clubs to improve their amenities that we need to showcase some of them.
"We get a big crowd out at Holbrook and if you go to a town and you go to their football ground, that's their shop front.
"A lot of these towns are judged on their football ground and their amenities.
"All the other games we've had away from Walbundrie have been good and I think this will be exactly the same."
