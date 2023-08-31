The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

CDHBU contesting Hume League finals in all four grades of football

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levi Phibbs (U14), Deagan Purcell (U17), Brady Kirk (reserves) and Cody Kuschert (seniors) are all representing CDHBU in finals this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Levi Phibbs (U14), Deagan Purcell (U17), Brady Kirk (reserves) and Cody Kuschert (seniors) are all representing CDHBU in finals this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

CDHBU is braced for one of the biggest days in its history when the Hume League finals kick off this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.