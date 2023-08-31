The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
In Depth

Josh Mathey relishing Wodonga's first appearance in Ovens and Murray finals since 2009

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Mathey and Wodonga face Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Josh Mathey and Wodonga face Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga plays its first Ovens and Murray final since 2009 on Sunday and young Bulldogs star Josh Mathey sat down with STEVE TERVET to reflect on how he, and the club, have progressed to reach this point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.