JM: After my first season of seniors, it was a bit of a surprise for everyone, and going into my second season, all through the pre-season I was really focusing on and thinking about the fact other teams would potentially give me a bit more attention and it was something I've been used to through junior footy. It's something that comes with playing good footy but it was always going to be to a different level with men. It was something I thought about and talking to players that have experienced it, learning from players that have had to deal with it and also talking to your team-mates and getting them to help you as much as possible. In my second year, when I did start to get a little bit of attention, the other players with me in the midfield really helped me out and they were really important for maybe taking away a little bit from their game to help me.