Border residents are being invited to rise early and walk out of the shadows together to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.
It's the first time since 2014 that Lifeline Albury-Wodonga will stage a local walk as part of the global event to honour those lost to suicide and bring their memory into the light.
The 'Out of the Shadows' walk enables those whose lives have been touched by suicide to come together, connect and converse as the sun rises over the banks of the Murray River, says Lifeline Albury-Wodonga chief executive Stacy Read.
"You can walk to remember a loved one or as a personal tribute to a work colleague, family member or friend who has been impacted by suicide," Ms Read said,
"You are also welcome to walk with us if you are experiencing emotional distress or mental ill-health.
"We believe that through connection, compassion and hope that we can unite and raise awareness, overcome stigma and commit to preventing further deaths by suicide."
Eight lives are lost to suicide every day and suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians under the age of 44.
The devastating ripple effects of suicide mean that when someone is lost to suicide, at least 135 people are directly impacted by that death, Ms Read explained.
"We also know that people in rural populations are two times more likely to die by suicide," she said.
"That is a very sobering statistic and one of the key messages we want to share is that suicide does not discriminate."
Ms Read said it was crucial to highlight that "no one feels they have to face their struggles alone".
"Please, if you feel you need support, reach out to someone you know or call Lifeline.
"Our crisis supporters continue to be available on our 13 11 14 phone service as well via text and chat channels, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
The remembrance walk on Sunday, September 10, will start at 6am from the Kremur Street boat ramp, in West Albury, with an easy stroll along the Wagirra walking trail to Hovell Tree Park.
There will be a short memorial service in the park - with the opportunity to light a candle of remembrance - before a free barbecue breakfast is served.
