Lifeline Albury-Wodonga to hold Out of the Shadows walk on World Suicide Prevention Day

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 3 2023 - 7:10am, first published 5:00am
Walk this way ... Colin Siegert, Gayle Casey and Stacey Read are inviting the Border community to join them for a sunrise walk on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Walk this way ... Colin Siegert, Gayle Casey and Stacey Read are inviting the Border community to join them for a sunrise walk on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Border residents are being invited to rise early and walk out of the shadows together to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

