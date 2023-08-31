KB: Scottie is obviously a big unit but he is also smart around the contest and has got a fantastic footy brain. His tap work is second to none and he can palm the ball in the path of his midfielders or if there is an extra man up in the contest for the opposition he gets the ball out wider. So to have a classy ruckman like that running around at Sandy Creek is a massive advantage and why anyone facing the Swans in September would be nervous.