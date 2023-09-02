Two goals deep in extra time fired Myrtleford into the AWFA grand final at Melrose's expense on Saturday night.
With the semi-final at a packed La Trobe heading for penalties, the Savoy struck twice in the last four minutes to book their place in the decider at Lavington Sports Ground.
Myrtleford have played in six of the last eight grand finals but few would have tipped them to extend that proud record when they sat outside the top-eight with one game of the season remaining.
However, now boasting a far stronger side than they had earlier in the year, the Savoy will rightly feel confident of adding a fourth title to the three-peat they won in 2016-18.
"Everyone was writing us off from the get-go so all of us are stoked," co-coach Nagus Henry said.
"Our boys played really well.
"We knew Melrose were going to be very attacking we thought we'd bide our time and try to defend as much as we can.
"If we could get them on the break, we would.
"We knew we were going to be under the pump at times so it was all about keeping our structure and trying to strike on the counter-attack.
"The boys will be level-headed, ready to go again next week."
Myrtleford led 1-0 at half-time but their goal came against the run of play in the face after Melrose had created most of the early opportunities.
Prince Muhoza and Adam Waters tested goalkeeper Nathan Gleeson and Riley Broad should have picked out a team-mate in front of goal after getting himself into a good position.
However, there was a warning for Melrose at the other end when Thomas Caplin was allowed to waltz to the byline, only to try a shot himself which was well-blocked by Stephen McDaid.
Waters stung Gleeson's palms again and Merci Rabani fired over after showing neat footwork to escape the attention of two Savoy defenders.
But when Myrtleford got their chance, 10 minutes before half-time, they were clinical.
Play was spread wide to former Murray United player Leeam Hughes and he took two touches with his right foot before firing a low shot under Josh Fluss and in off the far post with his left.
Melrose thought they had equalised in stoppage-time, Elia Ndabungue snaffling the rebound when Gleeson pushed Rabani's shot back into the six-yard box only to see the flag raised for offside.
After the break, Myrtleford stifled their opponents well as Melrose huffed and puffed without creating much.
Gleeson raced out to save at the feet of Ndabunguye and Waters had a long shot held but it was difficult to see where an equaliser was going to come from.
In the end, it came out of nothing, Adam McLennan's left-wing cross dropping at the feet of Rabani, who set himself and picked out the bottom corner.
Rabani should have won it for Melrose when Tom Lasoina's slip gave him a clear run on goal but although Rabani lifted the ball over the onrushing Gleeson, he turned to see it bounce narrowly wide.
The first extra period of 10 minutes brought big chances at both ends.
For the Savoy, Matthew Richardson set up Josh Zito for a shot which came back off the inside of the post and into the gloves of a grateful Fluss.
Broad then had a golden opportunity to give Melrose the lead but headed against the bar after Gleeson, on the stretch, touched Waters' deep cross straight to him.
Fluss saved well from Richardson late in the first extra period and again stood tall when Caplin looked set to finish a counter-attack after the restart.
But Myrtleford finally broke Melrose's spirit in the dying moments.
Jack Milford was denied by the outstretched left foot of Fluss after playing a clever one-two with Richardson, who followed in to stab the loose ball into an empty net.
And it was Richardson who hammered the final nail in the Melrose coffin, with barely seconds remaining, controlling Caplin's pass on the break and coolly slotting his second goal of the game to send the travelling Myrtleford supporters wild.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.