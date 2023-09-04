The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Watch

Sam O'Connor retires after 300 matches for Brock-Burrum

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam O'Connor has played his 300th and final match for Brock-Burrum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.