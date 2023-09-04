IT'S a case of the rubber hitting the slope, rather than the road, for an Indigo Valley land owner whose paddock has become a dumping ground for tyres.
Alex Wolf has been left frustrated after having the tyres rolled from a stop-off point on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road which overlooks his property.
"Three months ago I found two tyres down there, so I just put them in the shed," Mr Wolf said.
"Then we had another one a month ago, just one, and then on Friday there were about 10 of them, so I think they're getting used to rolling them down there."
With the slope sharp, the tyres can travel for hundreds of metres before they come to rest.
"It's very steep so you can get a real roll on, I'd say it would be about 300 metres," Mr Wolf said.
He added that the 40 black Angus cows and calves that graze in the affected paddock had been spooked by the mindless behaviour.
"Now they're skittish as hell, if I walk in there now they charge off, so they've given them a bit of a fright," Mr Wolf said.
A retiree, who helps former defence force personnel, Mr Wolf said the dumping left him and his wife feeling uneasy.
"You just feel a bit invaded and it's a bit sad because we're just looking for the quiet life," he said.
"The grandkids come out and ride their motorbikes and they could hit the tyres in the long grass, they're dangerous from that respect."
The tyres are a mix of sizes with one of them still including the rim.
Mr Wolf has sought to notify police of the dumping.
"I don't think it would be kids mucking around because they have to have a licence, but I'm just guessing," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.