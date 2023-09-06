Kieran O'Donnell was crowned AWFA Star Player on Wednesday night.
O'Donnell, having arrived from England to play for Cobram this season, also won the Division 1 men's Golden Boot after scoring 33 goals in 17 league games.
He bagged seven hat-tricks and scored his goals in clusters, including nine in two games against St Pats and four in the 8-1 rout of Boomers in round eight.
O'Donnell polled 30 votes, finishing four ahead of Albury United forward Melkie Woldemichael.
"It's been a privilege to play for such a well-established club in a great community," O'Donnell said.
"I love to travel and I've been to a few places.
"I'm only 23 but it's my favourite thing to do, explore new places and see the world.
"Being at Cobram has been overwhelming, so good.
"I've never met such nice people.
"To be given licence to go down and train at the club any time, to be given a car...
"I've got people to thank like Bull Puckett, Tina, Gashy and Vince for bringing me into the striker role, it's been a privilege to represent this club."
O'Donnell's goals helped Cobram finish second in the league behind Albury United but they crashed out in the quarter-finals, losing 3-2 to Myrtleford at Aloysius Park.
"I came out here to get Golden Boot, to win this player of the league and to win the grand final," O'Donnell said.
"It's upsetting not to get to the grand final, because that's the main one for me, team accolades before the individual, so I'm gutted.
"In that quarter-final we had chances and we had the momentum but we just couldn't get over the line."
As soon as O'Donnell started scoring goals, he had a target on his back.
"It's good for me to see that in some games, I've got three men marking me," he said.
"It's a back-handed compliment, it makes the game tough but that's when I thrive the most, to be challenged.
"When I'm up against the best, that's when the best comes out of me."
Woldemichael has enjoyed a sensational season in the green and white, even stepping up a level from his huge contribution to United's treble in 2022.
The 28-year-old scored in all but three of his 17 league appearances, including five goals against runners-up Cobram and another two in United's 4-1 FA Cup final win over the Roar in June.
Tied for third place were O'Donnell's team-mate and fellow Englishman Bill Puckett and Albury Hotspurs' Scottish import Jack McGiffen, who both picked up 23 votes.
Jacob Schreiber (Hotspurs) polled 18 votes as did Andrew Grove, who finished just ahead of his Boomers team-mates Josh Perry and Noah Sredojevic on 15 and 14 votes respectively.
There was recognition for another Boomers player, Talisan Wilson, who was named Division 1 men's top goalkeeper.
Albury United face Myrtleford in the Division 1 men's grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night.
Kick-off is at 6.10pm.
STAR PLAYER
Kieran O'Donnell (Cobram) 30 votes
Melkie Woldemichael (Albury United) 26
Bill Puckett (Cobram) 23
Jack McGiffen (Albury Hotspurs) 23
Jacob Schreiber (Albury Hotspurs) 18
Andrew Grove (Boomers) 18
Josh Perry (Boomers) 15
Noah Sredojevic (Boomers) 14
TOP GOALSCORER
Kieran O'Donnell (Cobram) 33
TOP GOALKEEPER
Talisan Wilson (Boomers)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Albury United
STAR PLAYER
Luke Behrends (Wodonga Diamonds) 21
TOP GOALSCORER
Jarrod Anderson (Wodonga Heart) 21
TOP GOALKEEPER
Marcel White (Boomers) 34
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Albury United
