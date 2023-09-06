Beth Cope has become the first Wangaratta player to win AWFA's female Star Player award.
The 18-year-old claimed a runaway victory in Wednesday night's vote count at the Commercial Club, where her total of 33 was almost twice as many as any other Division 1 player.
Cope has been a pivotal figure in Wangaratta's season with her 14 goals a by-product of consistently impressive performances in the red and black.
"I was very shocked," Cope said.
"It's a massive thing for me and for the club.
"To bring this to the girls, I hope it gives them the energy to push forward and further develop their progress.
"We have a lot of junior girls coming through, 15, 16, so if they keep going they're going to push and this team's going to be unbeatable in the future.
"I hope this award brings them the energy they need to push this team forward and over the line in future years.
"This club has given me everything.
"I started when I was five, I played miniroos and from then, I found the love of the game and I've never looked back.
"I had a three-year stint at Murray United but it just didn't feel the same as how Wangaratta feels to me."
Wangaratta won 11 games this season, up from just three in 2022.
"I definitely think the World Cup has come into play," Cope said.
"So many of our girls went to watch those games and they definitely brought that energy back into the club and spurred on our football.
"From the start of the year, we had a plan that we wan ted to win half the season - and we've done that."
Cope will take on a new challenge next year when she moves to Geelong for university.
"It's a nice way to go out," she smiled.
"But I will hopefully be back in future years.
"It definitely feels right, l feel like I can progress now and move onto a new club and a new team.
"The girls are going to be amazing and I'll be there supporting them when I can; they are family to me."
Hotspurs young gun Rylee Steele finished a distant second on 17 votes ahead of Melrose defender Melinda Wilson (16) and Albury United captain Allanah Seary (15).
Maya Davis (Melrose) and Charlotte Laird (Hotspurs) both polled 14 votes, with Cobram's Laydah Samani picking up 13 ahead of Melrose spearhead Alicia Torcaso on 12.
Laird was the competition's leading scorer with 26 goals and Emily Ryan, of Cobram, took home the top goalkeeper award.
Albury United and Melrose meet in the Division 1 grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday, kick-off 4pm.
STAR PLAYER
Beth Cope (Wangaratta) 33
Rylee Steele (Albury Hotspurs) 17
Melinda Wilson (Melrose) 16
Allanah Seary (Albury United) 15
Maya Davis (Melrose) 14
Charlotte Laird (Albury Hotspurs) 14
Laydah Samani (Cobram) 13
Alicia Torcaso (Melrose) 12
TOP GOALSCORER
Charlotte Laird (Albury Hotspurs) 26
TOP GOALKEEPER
Emily Ryan (Cobram) 30
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Albury Hotspurs
STAR PLAYER
Lilly Brown (Wodonga Heart) 26
TOP GOALSCORER
Jasmine Murphy (Wodonga Heart) 26
TOP GOALKEEPER
Anna Ferrinda (Albury City) 30
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
