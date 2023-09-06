Barnawartha coach KADE BUTTERS caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into Saturday's preliminary between Yackandandah and Chiltern.
BRENT GODDE: Minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek flexed its considerable muscle in devastating fashion in the second semi-final last weekend?
KADE BUTTERS: The Hawks certainly did and could hardly have been more impressive. After the benefit of a week off to freshen-up and having plenty of motivation and hunger after last year's grand final heartache they arguably produced their best performance under coach Jack Neil. With no injuries and another week off, the league powerhouse has given itself every opportunity to win another flag.
BG: What does a 50-point thumping like that do to the Roos' confidence?
KB: I don't think 'Homer' would have dwelt too long on the loss and you have to move on as quickly as you can with the knowledge that you do have a second chance after finishing top-three. There's no use crying over spilt milk, you have to focus on the things you can control and that is the performance on Saturday against the reigning premier.
BG: In contrast, the Swans will approach the preliminary final with a swagger in their step after a recent win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek and two confidence boosting finals wins?
KB: Winning form is good form but no doubt the Swans know they are coming up against a side that has only lost twice all season and the Roos did beat them in the most recent encounter. Brad Hibberson knows that Yackandandah will rebound strongly and that the Swans will have to match the opposition's intensity, especially early.
BG: Do you subscribe to the theory that the qualifying final between Yackandandah and Beechworth was a bruising encounter that flattened both sides last weekend?
KB: It certainly was a fairly hot day for the qualifying final which was in contrast to the cold weather we had leading into the finals. So you would imagine that it took a toll on both sides plus the extra intensity and pressure of a final, it's completely different to what the players are used to during the home and away matches.
BG: Which side do you feel boasts the superior firepower?
KB: I have a slight leaning to Chiltern who have so many different players that can hurt you on the scoreboard like Kyle Cooper, Mark Doolan, Kyle Magee, Jake Cooper, Caleb Boxall and Jayden Vandermeer. It seems like a different Swan bobs up each week to hurt the opposition on the weekend. But Yackandandah's defence is outstanding and certainly hard to score against.
BG: Mark Doolan thrives on the big stage and was back to his damaging best last weekend with five goals in the first semi-final?
KB: 'Dools' just keeps proving that there is no substitute for class. There were rumours that he blew his calf again in the final round against Dederang but he was moving like he was 28 not 38 last weekend.
BG: 'Dools' has lost none of his kicking penetration and can still easily make the distance from the 50m paint?
KB: I was surprised when he had a few set shots last weekend from 50m that he may struggle but he made the distance easily. I also thought he would play predominantly out of the square but he is moving well and took some strong contested grabs further up the ground which makes him even more dangerous.
BG: The Swans defence is a bit undersized. Does Zach Leitch play predominantly as a deep forward in a bid to stretch the Swans down back?
KB: Judging by the last two weeks the big fella will play forward with Liam Williams doing most of the ruck work. I'm not too sure who the Swans play on Leitch but maybe they might have to go with Ben Mason who is athletic and can use his jump to spoil.
BG: The Swans were missing Nick Stephens and Bodie Hibberson last weekend with hamstring strains but both are expected to play on Saturday. How big an inclusion are the pair.
KB: I rate Nick Stephens highly and he has claimed some big scalps in defence this season including keeping Mitta United ace Ethan Redcliffe fairly quiet which is one of the toughest match-ups in the competition.
BG: Who gets the match-up on Swan young gun Kyle Cooper who knows more tricks than David Copperfield?
KB: I honestly don't know. All I can say is that whoever 'Homer' hands the match-up to should pack some rosary beads and a fire extinguisher because Cooper has been on fire for the past six weeks.
BG: Lachie McMillan missed last weekend with an ankle but is one Roo who boasts plenty of X-factor?
KB: Lachie certainly is dangerous when he gets his hands on the ball. He is just a livewire across half-forward and gives his side so much energy and has the ability to kick some freakish goals.
BG: 'Homer' likes to rotate his midfield heavily off the bench but does that also rob your best ball-winners of valuable game time?
KB: It does but you still have to manage your players at Sandy Creek where it will be hot again and it's a bigger ground. The biggest benefit of rotating heavily is that you hope that you are either winning or within striking distance at the last change and your best ball winners have still got some petrol tickets and hopefully the opposition is running on empty.
BG: Fin Lappin is really starting to blossom as a rebounding defender?
KB: The few times I've seen him play so far this season he has really stood out and last weekend was no exception where he was exceptional. Fin just seems to be getting better every time he runs out on the ground.
BG: My mail man expects the Swans to pick John Pratt. Is that a smart move considering Pratt has hardly played during the second-half of the season and is no spring chicken?
KB: I will be surprised if he plays to be honest. Stephenson and Hibberson should return so I can't see Brad Hibberson making three changes.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: I'm leaning towards Chiltern, mainly because of their recent finals experience compared to the Roos. I've got a feeling though it will go right down to the wire and the match will be won in the last five minutes. As far as a margin, the Swans by four points.
