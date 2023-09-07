Ruby Leslie has revealed the heart-breaking motivation she is carrying into Saturday's AWFA grand final.
Leslie's father, Jon, is terminally ill and will have to follow a live stream of the game as he's no longer well enough to attend in person.
But his support will be unmistakeable when Leslie walks out alongside her Albury United team-mates onto Lavington Sports Ground.
"Dad is end-stage melanoma so he doesn't have long left," Leslie said.
"He's had a long, hard battle and it's just heart-breaking.
"I'm 24 and I feel like it's too young to be losing my Dad.
"He had prostate and kidney cancer in 2008 but he had nothing until January last year when they found he had Stage 4 melanoma.
"It had spread everywhere.
"It's been really tough on the family and that's why soccer has been such a good outlet for me.
"It gives me a purpose and I've got good support from the team and the club, even Justin (Stevens) the president.
"Everyone's been really good.
"Dad would never miss any of my games, he would always take me to rep tournaments and he's my No.1 supporter.
"Until he got really sick, he'd always be on the sidelines so it's really good to have All In Sports (broadcasting) because he's been able to watch it still and get around it.
"I really want to win the grand final for him because it would make him very happy."
United are looking to emulate their cup final success of 12 months ago when they beat Albury Hotspurs 3-2 at Lavington.
Many expected a rematch in the 2023 decider but Melrose ripped up the script when they dumped Hotspurs out in the semi-finals last weekend.
"I'm actually a little bit disappointed we didn't get to take Hotspurs down in the grand final," Leslie admitted.
"But I'm so happy that I get to play against Alicia (Torcaso).
"I'm so motivated to beat her but I'm very excited for their team because they played amazing and they deserve to be there.
"I just want to prove we're still the top side and that experience does mean a lot.
"We've got a lot of older girls in our team and I think it shows having experience behind you is important.
"We did it last year and we can do it again."
United began the season by losing 4-3 to Melrose, one of three defeats in their opening five games.
But a coaching shake-up and the return of some key personnel throughout the year saw them rediscover the swagger which carried them to the league-and-cup double last season.
"It's bloody fantastic," Leslie said.
"I'm really happy and we deserve to be here.
"There's been a lot of hardship and a lot to overcome but it's been awesome having Webby (Cade Webb) and Tracey (Dalitz) take over.
"The younger girls have really benefitted from their coaching and they've stepped up to earn their spots in the starting XI."
Kick-off is at 4pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.