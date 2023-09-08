The Border Mail
2023 Henty Machinery Field Days Official Guide

September 9 2023 - 6:30am
Read the 2023 Henty Machinery Field Days Guide here.
Southern Australia's single biggest agricultural event, the Henty Machinery Field Days, celebrates its 60th birthday in 2023 with a program full of the latest in agricultural technology plus entertainment for the family.

